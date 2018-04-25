Scholarly giant Mufti Afzal Hoosen Elias passes away

The Jamiatul Ulama South Africa says it’s saddened by the news of the passing of Deputy Amir of the Jamiatul Ulama KwaZulu-Natal Mufti Afzal Hoosen Elias.

According the Jamiatul Ulama KZN, Mufti Elias passed away on Wednesday after a long illness.

In a statement, Secretary General of Jamiat SA Ml Ebrahim Bham says the ulama fraternity in particular and the Muslim community of South Africa are heartbroken by the passing of Mufti Elias.

“Indeed, the passing of a scholar, is the lifting away of knowledge. May the mercy of the Almighty be upon his soul. Aameen.”

Ml Bham says Mufti Elias worked for many years in the Service of the Almighty, notably through publishing, broadcasting as well as teaching.

“May the Almighty forgive the deceased shortcomings, and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mufti Afzal’s family, the Jamiatul Ulama KZN and all those who had known the deceased over the years, across the country.”

May the Almighty grant patience to all in bearing a sense of loss at Mufti Elias’ passing. Aameen.

[Source: Radio Islam]

