The search for missing diver Nur continues

The search for missing diver, Muhammad Nur Mitchell has entered its fifth day. Mitchell went missing at the weekend, after taking to sea at Saunders Rocks, in Bantry Bay. The 32-year-old husband and father went diving with his brother-in-law, Hishaam Davids, when he is said to have been engulfed by rising sea swells. On Sunday afternoon, rescue divers located his flippers and caught a glimpse of what could have been his black wetsuit floating, but this proved futile.

Nur’s brother, Sabri Mitchell, says that while independent divers have offered their assistance in the retrieval of Nur, the family has requested that they not place their lives in danger as the tide continues to pose a threat.

Sabri says that if Nur’s body is not recovered within the next two days, police divers will conduct a physical dive-suit search on Saturday.

“If Muhammad Nur is not found over the next two days, sea rescue will do their training session here on Saturday, together with SAPS [South African Police Service] and NSRI [National Sea and Rescue Institute].”

Given the extensive search, he says that the family is operating on minimal sleep in the hopes of locating the missing diver.

In a Facebook post, Sabri shared his brother’s love of the ocean.

This was my brothers passion… Posted by Sabri Mitchell on Dienstag, 24. Oktober 2017

Sabri further thanked surrounding Bantry Bay residents and the broader community for the continued support.

While the family continues to grieve Nur’s disappearance, Sabri says the search for his brother has brought together strangers and strengthened the bonds between disconnected family members.

“I must say shukran and thank you to the community of Sea Point, Three Anchor Bay and Camps Bay that’s been coming out and supporting us. People from Bo-Kaap, the diver groups from the various areas and the imam of Goodwood, Shaykh Ebrahim Toffa for coming to speak to the family.”

Despite downpours, the Mitchell family continued their search and are eagerly awaiting that Nur’s body will surface in the hope for closure.

“A couple of our family members and the Davids family got sick in the process, but never underestimate the power of dua [Prayer]. Today, everyone is saying that they feel a bit different and stronger.”

VOC 91.3fm

