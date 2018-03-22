Search underway for missing hifz teacher

By Najma Bibi Noor Mahomed

Family members of missing Haafith Fareez Hendricks have dismissed a Whatsapp message indicating that he has been found. Hendricks, who is the principal of Cape Quran Academia School in Retreat, disappeared on Wednesday morning. According to Hendricks father-in-law Yunus Allie, he was last seen in the Wynberg area where he had gone to do private classes with students. Hendricks is well known in the hifth fraternity in Cape Town.

“Haafith Fareez went to do private classes with four students but only got to one student in the Wynberg area. He left after Fajr and he finished the class with the student after 8am. He sent a message to his wife asking what she needed for the house and that was the last anyone heard from him,” Allie told VOC News.

Hendricks was last seen driving a Honda Civic 1.6 Comfort in silver blue with the registration CA 733365.

Relatives said it was not like him to stay away all day and his phone has been off. Allie is urging anyone with information to contact them.

“The message circulating online is not true. We just want to say that we a grateful to the station for its help as well as everyone that has assisted. If you have any information that can help us find Haafith Fareez you can contact me on 0794945786.”

Police are unable to confirm any details around his disappearance as a missing persons docket is still being opened. VOC

