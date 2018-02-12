Second chance for waiting hujjaj, as Sahuc releases a new list

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHAUC) has realised there second accredited List of hujjaj for Hajj 1439. There are now officially 2500 South Africans accredited to perform the hajj, with the second list publishing 1000 names of those who was selected.

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) president Maulana Mohamed Vaid said once the pilgrims have received an sms on their accreditation status, they need to log onto the system with their registration number and their Identity Number.

“The option then is available on whether they wish to accept the accreditation or carry it over for the following year. The pilgrim will still hold the same position in the queue as to the day they applied,” he explained.

The website has the list of the credited Hajj operators as to which should be selected.

“If no one accepts or transfers then SAHUC has the liberty to cancel the person’s application with demerit of 30points. Depending on the numbers required, we will publish a third list,” he added.

The queue is based on what time people had applied. Last year there was a transfer of cancellation rate of 65%. This year they had cancellations of some 300 people.

“People seem to be very eager and we will go through different queues, until February 28, 2018,” he said.

For more information, contact the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) offices via email: info@sahuc.org.za. Alternatively call the Western Cape office on 021 696 4433.

