Second sitting of Ahmed Timol death inquest resumes

The second sitting of the inquest looking into anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol’s death at John Vorster Square in 1971 will resume on Monday.

The inquest into Timol’s death while he was in the custody of security branch police is set to continue in the High Court in Pretoria.

Timol’s death on October 27, 1971, was ruled a suicide following an inquest in 1972. However, a private investigation commissioned by his family uncovered new evidence which was presented to the National Prosecuting Authority, and the inquest was re-opened.

An aeronautical engineer told the High Court on Friday it was unlikely he jumped to his death while security police were interrogating him, as was the official stance.

Had he jumped from an upper floor or the roof of the John Vorster Square police station, his body would have landed between 4.5m and 13m from the building, Thivash Moodley, of TMI Consultancy, testified during the second inquest into Timol’s death.

He was found much closer, at a distance of about 1.5m, according to one witness, a prosecutor.

His loved ones have refused to accept the official version of events.

[Source: News24]

