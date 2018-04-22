Security guard ‘fighting for her life’ after Kaizer Chiefs’ fans run riot

A security guard was badly beaten, a ball boy and several other spectators injured and millions of rands of damage sustained as angry Kaizer Chiefs fans rioted at the end of the club’s loss in the Nedbank Cup semifinal to Free State Stars on Saturday night.

The security guard, who was set upon by a group of hooligans on the pitch at the end of the game, was severely hurt, hit about the head by objects in full view of the stadium security personnel and is fighting for his life, according to colleagues.

Paramedics treated several other injuries amid the lawless carnage as fans set fire to an SABC camera and damaged several others belonging to host broadcaster SuperSport.

Technicians told TimesLIVE there was at least R2-million’s worth of damage to their equipment, with several items stolen.

A further estimated R3-million of damage was done to audio equipment used for the match entertainment. Speakers around the field were kicked to pieces.

Police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game, heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, who quit immediately after the game.

Seats and advertising hoardings were ripped out and a fire started on the eastern side of the stadium.

Two cars in the parking lot behind the stadium were also damaged, one belonging to a photographer, Anesh Debiky.

Police fired teargas into the crowd at one stage in an effort to quell the violence.

A small band of Free State Stars supporters were also attacked but got to safety as their club’s general manager Rantsi Mokoena went to their rescue.

At least two hours after the final whistle the pitch was littered with debris as the two teams delayed their departure from the venue until the majority of spectators had been cleared from precinct.

PSL spokesman Lux September condemned the “lawless violence” but a full statement from the league is expected later.

[Source: Times Live]

Comments

comments