Sense of relief for Mitchell family, as Nur’s body is found

By Najma Bibi Noor Mahomed

The body of missing diver Muhammad Nur Mitchell was found at Saunders Rocks, ending a exhausting week long search for the NSRI and Mitchell family. His body was recovered by a team of police divers after 2pm yesterday afternoon. 32 year old Muhammad Nur disappeared last Sunday while diving with his brother in law Hishaam. Sabri Mitchell spoke to VOC News about how the divers found Nur.

“The dive was supposed to happen on Saturday and we waited the entire morning for it to take place. There was some confusion around the day but never the less, it was all sorted out which lead to the dive on Sunday.”

Sabri said that they were determined to find Nur and refused to leave the bay until the entire bay was searched.

“We told the divers we weren’t going to leave until they searched the whole bay. We as the family were convinced that Muhammad Nur was still there. We never gave up on him and Alhamdulilah yesterday the divers found him.”

After the discovery of Nur’s body, authorities would need to conduct DNA testing and autopsies.

“I was sitting with the investigating officers so that we can have the DNA testing done in order for the body to be released,” Sabri said, adding that the family anticipated they would wait for his body to be released from the state mortuary, noting the current backlog of cases.

Sabri said it’s been a devastating week for the entire Mitchell family and they were now hoping to find closure.

“My family are quite content now that we have found Muhammad Nur. It has been a long week and we just want to bury my brother. At the same time we want to thank the listeners for their dua and support and we ask Allah to make it possible that my brother’s body is released soon so we can get Muhammad Nur into the ground.” VOC

