Service delivery protests causes havoc on roads

The roads in Strandfontein are still closed at present following a violent service delivery protest this morning. Frustrated residents of Phumlani Village in Lotus River staged a demonstration, causing major disruptions to the peak hour morning traffic.

Residents have been complaining since February about broken sewerage facilities and a lack of service delivery in the area. There is also unhappiness about the time it’s taken for them to receive better housing from the City of Cape Town and improved service delivery.

Community leader Sidwell Kweba claims residents’ complaints have been ignored by the City of Cape Town officials. Residents say their living conditions are in a dire state.

A number of traffic lights were torched and the front window of the Pick’n Pay store on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Strandfontein roads was damaged. There were also scuffles between residents of New Horizons and Phumlani Village.

The situation remains tense as police monitor the residents, who are marching and singing.

Some residents in surburbs of Pelican Park and Stranfontein could not leave their homes due to the protest action, while some learners also chose not to go to school. The protest caused havoc for motorists and commuters coming into the CBD. VOC

