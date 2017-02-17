Seven die as Dineo continues to wreak havoc

Seven people are now known to have died as tropical cyclone Dineo continues to wreak havoc in Mozambique.

Authorities say the number may rise, as more heavy rain is expected in Inhambane and Gaza provinces in the south.

Director of National Emergency Rescue Services, Mauricio Xerinda says the victims died after uprooted trees collapsed on their houses.

He says more people are still waiting to be evacuated from low lying areas.

“We have seven people who are dead. Their deaths were caused by the trees that fell on their houses. They did not die the streets because we had warnings before the cyclone and we told the people they have to stay in the safety areas and they followed that instruction.”

[Source: SABC]



Comments

comments