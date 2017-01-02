Several people drown on New Years Day

New Year’s day celebrations turned to tragedy for some South Africans.

Several drownings were reported across the country.

At least six people died along the Eastern and Western Cape beaches on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man drowned in Muizenberg after efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Three people drowned in separate incidents in Port Alfred, while drownings were also reported at Jeffrey’s Bay and East London.

Among the victims is a five-year-old child.

The speaker of the Free State Legislature lost two grandchildren, who drowned in a swimming pool on New Year’s Eve.

Several others were saved by National Sea Rescue Institute officials.

