Several shootings in CT overnight

The Kensington Community Policing Forum has expressed its concern regarding the safety and security of residents in the Factreton-Kensingron area, following a spate of shootings. Last night, three men were shot and wounded at Sasol garage on the corners of Voortrekker road and 5th Avenue. Gunmen opened fire and two victims were rushed to hospital while the other victim succumbed to the wound and died on the scene.

“A 35 year old man was fatally shot while two others aged 32 and 42 were left injured during a shooting incident that occurred on the corners of 4th Avenue and Voortrekker Road in Kensington last night,” said Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

A case of murder and two of attempted murder is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The CPF said currently the initial findings of the investigation points at this incident being gang related.

“We appeal to all residents to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity to Saps or any relevant authorities,” said the Kensington CPF.

There were several other shootings in other parts of the Cape Flats on Tuesday. A teenage girl was shot and killed yesterday in Seawinds minutes after witnessing a shooting in the area. 14 year old Jamie-Lee Jonkers was shot thrice while washing dishes in her home in St Roberts Road, shortly after 9am. The police’s FC Van Wyk says a case of murder is being investigated and no arrests has been made.

Meanwhile, a search continues for three armed men who escaped a shootout last night in Kraaifontain. The police’s FC Van Wyk says it is believed that the suspect wanted to rob a woman when a taxi driver intervened. Four people were shot and wounded. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Van Wyk says the incident occurred at Darwin Road near the Buhrein Estate development just after 5pm. VOC

