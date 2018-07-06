Sh Ninowy unveils latest book in CT

Prolific international Islamic scholar Shaykh Dr Muhammad Al Ninowy has penned some of his deep and philosophical thoughts on life, love and Islam into his latest book called ‘The Book of Love’. An advocate for peace, love and tolerance, Shaykh Ninowy, who was born in Syria and resides in the United States, has arrived in Cape Town, initiating the first stop of his book tour. Shaykh Ninowy is the founder of the Madina Institute, based in Cape Town.

“The book is a collection of valuable aphorisms and arrives at a time when communities need to be reminded of the love of our Creator for creation, the Love of our most beloved Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, and living this life with purpose,” said Madina Institute in a statement.

The book will be launched today (Friday 6th July) at Al Ikhlas Academia Library in Lansdowne.

The Jumuah at Masjidul Quds (Gatesville) will include a book signing with the author immediately after salaah at the Masjidul Quds gift shop which is well known for stocking the best of Islamic Literature.

The official media book launch will be hosted by VOC Drivetime presenter, journalist and author Shafiq Morton and co-ordinated by the Madina Alumni, Fatima Hendricks.

From Monday to Wednesday next week, Shaykh Ninowy will provide commentary on the book at Masjidul Quds after Esha. All programs are free and open to the public.

Additional events

Over the weekend, a private spiritual retreat of 180 people will take place at the Century City Convention centre to be broadcast live on VOC on Saturday from 4pm.

Shaykh Ninowy will also be teaching during this visit at the institute situated in the Icon Building in Cape Town. The institute recently hosted a successful pledge raising R 3.6 million in student bursaries. Applications for 2019 and bursaries have officially opened.

The book which is suited to all aged readers and a wonderful collection for the entire family makes a wonderful gift of love. The community is invited to take advantage of the opportunity to sit with the author at these public gatherings to benefit from the explanations of the truest form of love between Creator and creation.

The book is currently available at a launch price of R250 at the above programs and Masjidul Quds.

It may also be found at:

The Lounge at Kromboom Centre

Riehanas Scarves on Kromboom Road

Kismet Spice in Wynberg

Datar Trading on Johnson Road

Unnur Book Store in Gatesville.

