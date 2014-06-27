Shafiq Morton is an award winning journalist and host of actuality show, Drivetime, Mondays – Fridays from 4 – 6pm.

Profile Article

“We’ve interviewed thousands of guests from over 100 different parts of the world.” So says author, senior journalist and award winning presenter, Shafiq Morton, who hosts VOC’s weekday current affairs afternoon show, Drivetime. A Capetonian by birth and a father of two, he says serving Cape Town’s cosmopolitan Muslim community has been a “thoroughly unique and uplifting experience. Voice of the Cape has provided a rare space for the story behind the story.”

In addition to his on-air duties he blogs for his personal VOC site on www.vocfm.co.za and writes for various national and international publications such as Muslim Views, Al-Qalam, The Palestine Chronicle and writes op-eds for the Independent Newspaper Group in South Africa. Shafiq’s varied career spans over three decades, and in recent years has garnered many awardsincluding the 2008 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award in the community category as well as the regional category in 2010.

He was also awarded runner-up status in the Sanlam/MDDA Local Media Awards in the columns section in 2010, as well as the Distinguished Ambassador of Islam Award from the International Peace Centre in Ireland. He is the author of Notebooks from Makkah and Madinah, a critically acclaimed devotional travelogue published by Dome Publications in South Africa and in the Far East. His second book Surfing behind the Wall, My Palestinian Story is due for publication late 2011.

In 2008 he was invited by the esteemed Brookings Institute to attend the US-Islamic World Forum in Qatar, an event attended by former heads of state and many of the Muslim world’s top opinion makers. Shafiq has edited a surfing magazine, has traveled extensively, free-lanced for the wire-services as a photographer and has served as a South African correspondent for Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s English daily. He has covered stories such as the apartheid state of emergency, Namibia’s independence process, the release of Nelson Mandela, the 1994 elections, PAGAD and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

On his various travels he has reported on – amongst others – life in Palestine, the famine in Niger, the taking of humanitarian aid to war-torn Lebanon, the Topkapi Palace in Turkey, the religious sites of Jordan and the Hajj, the Lebanon war of 2006 and, more recently, the Libyan uprising. On his Drivetime show, which has a distinct international “flavour”, Shafiq reckons “it has always been about teamwork, and I’ve had some good producers working in the Drivetime team. A good programme is the sum of its players, not the ego of its presenter.”

Shafiq is one of VOC’s pioneers, being in the team that put the station on air in 1995. “I was VOC’s first news editor, and set up the news department, hiring staff, training them and going on air.” He also served as joint station manager together with the late Dr Achmat Davids – historian, linguist, musicologist and social worker – who died behind his desk in 1998.

“Dr Achmat was a man with a mind like an encyclopedia. He was a larger-than-life figure who was immensely loyal to his staff. He was passionate about community, and taught us that nobody had to ‘talk for the Queen’ to go on air. He was a generous mentor, and there are times when I still miss him,” he says.

In his spare time, Shafiq still pursues his lifelong passion – surfing – and he was the national development coach to teams that toured Indonesia, Morocco and Reunion. In 1990 he was SASU’s national master’s champion. He has his national colours in surfing, and in 1992 was granted the Association of Surfing Professionals Media Award.

As a photographer who also pioneered big-wave surfing photography in Cape Town – and who even discovered a surfing spot on Robben Island – Shafiq has never put down his camera. In 1999 he was runner-up in the best single image category in the Cape Times One City, Many Cultures Project. And for years, his pictures have been used in the famous Wembley Calendar. In 2004 he was presented The Friends of al-Aqsa Award for his contribution towards awareness of Palestine through his on air series, Letters from Palestine.

And after all these years, what still inspires him? “The next story. I’m driven by curiosity and there are so many interesting stories out there.” And finally, his parting words? “Don’t be afraid to dream…the illusion is the impossibility of things …”

Comments

comments