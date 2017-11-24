Shaykh Ninowy in CT to mark Moulood

Cape Town appears to be a popular destination for scholars and public speakers, with Shaykh Muhammad an-Ninowy expected to visit Cape Town at the end of November. Shaykh Dr Ninowy is well known to the city’s shores and is considered one of this era’s greatest Mu’Hadith and scholars. For his Cape Town tour, he will focus on significance of Moulood and the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Al-Ninowy is a direct descendant of the family of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). His teachings have been passed down from father to father. He is the author of many books regarding the sciences of Tawheed and Hadith in Arabic.

He is currently an imam at a masjid located in Duluth, GA, Atlanta, in the United States, where he delivers the weekly khutbah and gives weekly lectures in Hadith and Tawheed. He participated in many national and international conferences on Islam, world peace, and welfare of humanity.

Sayyidi Shaykh Ninowy Sirah Series

Tuesday 28th November – After Maghrib, Husami Masjid Cravenby

Wednesday 29th November -After Maghrib at the Hasnain Hall, Victoria Road Masjid Grassy Park

Thursday 30th November – Special Mawlid Program After Maghrib at Masjidul Quds including Zikr and Qasaaid after Esha

Friday 1 December – Habibia Masjid, Rylands

Friday 1 December – Panel Discussion and Q&A at Habibia Masjid after Maghrib

Further details: www.madinainstitute.org.za or call 021 421 9027/8

Comments

comments