Shootout between KZN police, ATM bombers ends in a bloodbath

Eight suspected ATM bombers and a KwaZulu-Natal police officer were gunned down in an exchange of fire in Hammarsdale‚ outside Pietermaritzburg, early this morning. The police officer was a member of the elite National Intervention Unit.

According to reports, officers from the unit intercepted the gang members who are said to have been on their way to raid an ATM. Explosives are believed to have been found in their possession.

Limpopo police commissioner, Nneke Ledwaba condemns the continuing acts of vigilantism by some community members who are still attacking and killing suspected criminals.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says Ledwaba calls for an end to this tendency and confirmed that no arrests have yet ben made.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments