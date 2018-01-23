Singh to appear before Eskom inquiry despite resigning

Eskom says Anoj Singh is expected to appear before the Parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday although he has resigned as the power utility’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Singh was suspended as Eskom CFO in September last year after being placed on special leave in July following allegations that he was involved in irregularly awarding contracts to Gupta-linked businesses.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the board has accepted Singh’s resignation.

“We can confirm that Mr Anoj Singh has handed his resignation and the Board has accepted it, but as far as the inquiry is concerned that is a sorted matter. So he is still in terms of the agreement we’ve had with Parliament. Fortunately, this came at a time when everything was communicated to him. People want the commission of inquiry which will start, people are keen and many others who have been involved in the matter, they too will be expected to give evidence in that inquiry as well.”

