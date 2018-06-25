SiqaloProtest: MP residents case postponed to August

The case against seven Mitchells Plain residents involved in protest action in Highlands Drive, Mitchells Plain, has been postponed to August 30, 2018. They appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate court on Monday. Eight residents have been charged for public violence after they participated in protest action on May 2. The protest was held in response to a housing and service delivery protest by Siqalo residents the night before, which resulted in the torching of a fuel station, ATM and fruit and vegetable stall. The case against one suspect has been dropped due to lack of evidence.

The case is believed to have been postponed, because the court is awaiting video footage that may assist in the investigation from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

One of the suspects, Sulyman Stellenboom, said he is confident that the case will be withdrawn.

“The case was postponed again today due to lack of evidence and because the court is awaiting video evidence from SAPS. Personally, I doubt SAPS has this evidence, because I never saw police members on the scene that night”, Stellenboom stated.

Commenting on the events that took place on the night of his arrest, Stellenboom said he was wrongfully arrested.

He said he approached the affected fruit and veg stall owner, Faizel Hendricks, to enquire about his wellbeing following the torching of his stock, worth an estimated R50 000.

“I was arrested based on face value and when I tried to explain to members of the police, they arrested me under the assumption that I was out to cause trouble,” Stellenboom added.

