Sir Ketumile Masire’s funeral underway in Botswana

The funeral service of the former president of Botswana Sir Ketumile Masire is underway in Botswana.

Masire’s funeral service is held at his home village, Kanye. Dignitaries from different countries have also arrived.

The dignitaries include former South Africa president Thabo Mbeki and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

The road leading to Kanye from Gaborone is manned by police and Defence force members.

Villagers, local traditional leadership, Botswana cabinet ministers, president Ian Khama and the international community are attending the funeral for their last goodbyes to the educationalist, agriculturalist and international icon Sir Ketumile Masire.

The Botswana government has allowed its civil servants to stay away from work on Thursday, to attend the late statesman’s funeral.

[Source: SABC]

