Six bodies released for burial: Muslim Undertakers

Following a lengthy and exhausting wait, a total of six bodies of deceased have been released to their family members for burial. This amid a severe backlog at the province’s Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) of 176 bodies awaiting postmortem.

Speaking to VOC News, the chairperson of the Western Cape Muslim Undertakers Forum, Ebrahiem Solomon explains that given the fact that the Salt River Mortuary only releases bodies after 11h30, family members gathered outside the mortuary in anticipation of the release of deceased bodies.

Since the paperwork for the postmortems were still being completed, Solomon says that the first bodies, six-month-old baby Chrystal and Malikah van Reenan, were released at 12h45.

After a week of distress and anxiety, the family of the Shafiek Raban received his body after it was released at 13h45.

“The Raban family were sitting here since before 11h00 this morning,” Solomon elaborated.

He says the bodies of Abdullah Callie Ghasan and Nabiel Jabobs were later released.

“They have just left with the body of Miah Sozzad, who is a foreign national.”

The Muslim Judicial Council is set to meet with the Western Cape Health Department at 14h00 on Monday:



While Solomon is unable to comment on the total number of Muslim bodies awaiting burial in the province, he says that as it stands, there are about seven more bodies of Muslims who are awaiting post-postmortems at the Salt River mortuary.

He further notes that the Western Cape Muslim Undertakers Forum was informed that more bodies will be released “in the course of this week or next week.”

To report issues relating to the release of bodies, concerned parties may contact Ebrahim Solomon on 072 82 7083. VOC 91.3fm

