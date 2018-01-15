Six fatalities in Western and Southern Cape accidents

Six people have been killed in various road incidents in the Western and Southern Cape overnight and Monday morning.

On the Van Rhyn’s Pass between Van Rhynsdorp and Nieuwoudtville, a man was killed when a truck rolled down the mountain pass.

The truck is yet to be recovered and officials are checking whether there were any other occupants in the truck. The pass is open to traffic.

In Haarlem near Uniondale, two boys, aged six and ten years-old, were killed when a vehicle overturned. Six people were injured and have been hospitalised.

On the N-1 highway between Leeu Gamka and Beaufort West, two woman and a girl were killed when a car overturned due to a suspected tyre burst. Seven people sustained injuries.

