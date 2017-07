A six-year-old drowned in Macassar, Cape Town, after he allegedly tried to recover a toy which fell into a deep hole filled with water, Western Cape Police said on Monday.

The boy and a friend were playing at a construction site near the hole when he fell into it, police spokesperson FC van Wyk told News24.

Police divers were sent to the scene.

Counselling has been arranged for the family and inquest docket has been opened, Van Wyk said.

[source: News24]

