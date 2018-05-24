Social media intern

If you are addicted to social media, know how to create interesting posts and keep up with the most trending topics, then you could be part of our fast-pasted digital content team. The Voice of the Cape is on the hunt for a social media assistant, who is full of creative ideas and eager to contribute on a large scale.

What we are looking for:

-Create and curate engaging content

-Communicate and build relationships with current or prospect clients

-Effectively utilize company’s social media and blogs

-Create and distribute press releases

-Assist in administrative duties

-Build and update media lists and databases

-Schedule, coordinate and attend various events

-Perform research and market analysis activities

-Manages company social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other relevant platforms

-Engages in social media presence creation on new and emerging social media platforms

-Creates dynamic written, graphic, and video content

-Optimize content following search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per- click (PPC)

-Assists social media management with large projects, events, and community management

-Works as part of a team to develop large social media campaign

-Analyses and reports audience information and demographics, and success of existing social media projects

-Proposes new ideas and concepts for social media content

-Works with marketing and social media team members to coordinate ad campaigns with social media strategy

Requirement:

This job is suitable for a student in journalism, communications, English, or PR who wants to gain

experience in the media.

Email:

Jobs@vocfm.co.za

Deadline:

31 May 2018

