If you are addicted to social media, know how to create interesting posts and keep up with the most trending topics, then you can put that energy and skill to good use in our newsroom. The Voice of the Cape is seeking a social media assistant, who is full of creative ideas and eager to contribute on a large scale.

What we are looking for:

Create and curate engaging content

Communicate and build relationships with current or prospect clients

Effectively utilize company’s social media and blogs

Create and distribute press releases

Assist in administrative duties

Build and update media lists and databases

Schedule, coordinate and attend various events

Perform research and market analysis activities

Manages company social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other relevant platforms

Engages in social media presence creation on new and emerging social media platforms

Creates dynamic written, graphic, and video content

Optimizes content following search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per- click (PPC)

Assists social media management with large projects, events, and community management

Works as part of a team to develop large social media campaign

Analyses and reports audience information and demographics, and success of existing social media projects

Proposes new ideas and concepts for social media content

Works with marketing and social media team members to coordinate ad campaigns with social media strategy

Requirement:

This job is suitable for a student in journalism, communications, English, or PR who wants to gain

experience in the media. A full-time contract is negotiable, based on performance

Email:

Jobs@vocfm.co.za

Deadline:

15 November 2017

