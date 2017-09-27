Social media in overdrive over #SaudiWomenCanDrive

While Saudi women celebrate their victory in their fight for the freedom of movement, social media has been in overdrive with commentators weighing in on the shocking announcement that Saudi women can now get behind the wheel. In an unprecedented move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced in a decree released on Tuesday, its decision to allow females the right to drive . The decree firmly noted that females will be allowed to drive “in accordance with the Islamic laws”.

Saudi authorities have further tabled a motion to establish a ministerial committee to implement the new law, which is said to come into effect on Shawaal 10, 1439, coinciding with June 23 or 24, 2018.

The news comes as increased pressure has been placed on Saudi authorities to acknowledge the rights of females within Saudi society, a conversation stirred by the Women2Drive campaign. The campaign began in the midst of the Arab Spring, with Saudi activists, including Wajehar al-Huwaider and Manal al-Sharif, taking to the street in protest against the law that formally came into affect in 1957. Since the ban, women have been forced to rely on their male counterparts or paid chauffeurs for transport.

Saudi authorities also hope the new policy will help the economy by increasing women’s participation in the workplace. Many working Saudi women spend much of their salaries on drivers or must be driven to work by male relatives.

According to reports, the Saudi ambassador to the United States announced that Saudi women with a driver’s license from any member state of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be allowed to drive with immediate affect.

Ambassador Prince Khalid Bin Salman said Saudi “leadership understands our society is ready” and that women will not require permission from a legal guardian to apply for a license nor will they require a guardian in the car when driving.

While many applauded Saudi women for the victory, others voiced their shock that the decision was made over 140 years since Siegfried Marcus built the first gasoline powered combustion engine in 1870, which he placed on a pushcart.

Then there were those who seemingly mocked Saudi authorities for finally ending an era in which it was known as the only country in the world to disallow females from driving.

Meanwhile, others acknowledged the long road that Saudi females still have ahead in their bid to access their human rights.

In a move that sparked outrage earlier this year, Saudi Arabia was elected as one of 45 nations to the United Nations Women’s Rights Commission.

Sentiments promoting Saudi cultural norms also made it onto social media platforms.

A number of commentators questioned whether improvements in the Kingdom’s legislation will radically impact the lived experiences of Saudi women, asserting that reforms within Saudi cultural norms need to be focal point of the discourse.

Given the continued blockade of Qatar by a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt, commentators were quick to call to the fore the current political climate in which the Kingdom finds itself at the helm.

The on-going Saudi-led war in Yemen also drew criticism.

However, other social media users voiced annoyance that the new law has dominated media platforms following the announcement, questioning why the plight of women in war-ravaged countries has not been afforded the same attention.

Despite varying opinions on the matter, the resounding sentiment supports the call for women to take to the wheel and lauds the move as a victory for the Women2Drive campaign.

