Somali shopkeepers on edge after killings

The local Somali community says there is a sense of fear within the business fraternity, after three Somali shopkeepers were killed on Thursday night. Just before 10pm, a 27 year old man and a 22 year old man was shot and killed outside their shops in Site C. At around the same time, a 28 year old man was shot and killed at a shop in the same area. Western Cape police said the circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated and the motive is unknown at this stage.

The three separate incidents happened minutes apart in Site C. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said they cannot rule out the possibility of the three events being linked. He said nothing was taken from the men’s shops and the motive for the killings is unknown.

Abdi Alas Gure from the Western Cape Somali Association could not speculate on the motive of the attack but condemned the crime.

“Those guys [suspects]came at about 9.30pm last night and just pulled their triggers. It’s shocking,” he said.

He said there’s been a spate of attacks recently, which often went unreported. The association was aware of at least eight Somali shopkeepers who have been killed in January alone.

“The Somali businessmen are very worried. They fear there could be more trouble in Khayelitsha.”

Police urged anyone with information about the murders to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. VOC

