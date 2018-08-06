Somerset Mall partially reopened after roof collapse

The Somerset Mall was partially reopened on Monday, following a ceiling collapse over the weekend which left one person injured.

Mall spokesperson Wiedaad Adams said Entrance 1 to the Edgars court was still cordoned off, but that the rest of mall would be open as usual from 09:00.

A “precautionary audit” on the structure had been carried out in the meantime.

At 11:30 on Sunday, a portion of the ceiling in a passageway collapsed.

In her statement, Adams said the area had been cordoned off before the collapse.

“Due to the area being cordoned off before the collapse, there was one minor injury, however, not as a direct result of the ceiling collapse,” said Adams.

She said the person had tripped while running away.

She also asked that the reason for the area being cordoned off before the collapse not be revealed until all video footage had been examined.

This information would be released when the footage had been collected and analysed.

Adams said by telephone that trading had resumed in the mall after they received a certificate of clearance.

Another construction inspection was conducted on Monday.

She did not want to discuss when the last safety certificate for the centre had been issued.

[source: Times Live]

