Son of Cape Town community activist dies in gang shooting

The son of community activist Nazeema Samuels was killed in a shooting in Hanover Park, Cape Town on Sunday morning, police said.

It is believed that Toufieq Samuels, 24, died in a gang-related shooting.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut told News24 that Samuels was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Circumstances surrounding Samuels’ death are still unclear and an investigation has been launched, Traut said.

No suspects have been arrested.

Toufieq’s funeral took place place on Sunday afternoon.

News24 spoke to Nazeema Samuels two weeks ago when she was assisting the family of Ashline Telmarks who died in gang-crossfire in Algoa Court close to Hanover Park.

Telmarks, 5, was playing outside when shots were fired. One bullet hit her in the back and another in the abdomen. It is yet to be seen if Telmarks will be able to walk again.

Activist, Moeshfieka Botha, told News24 that the shootings on the Cape Flats are such a regular occurrence that they do not make headlines anymore.

“If you stay in Hanover Park, you either have family members who were shot, or know people whose family was shot in gang-related activities,” she said.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments