South Africa, Seychelles pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

South African and Seychelles have agreed to strengthen ties as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

South Africa’s deputy minister of international relations and cooperation Luwellyn Landers hosted Seychelles’ secretary of state and executive head of the foreign affairs ministry Barry Faure last Friday for the second session of a commission of cooperation between the two countries which reviewed bilateral political and economic relations.

“We further agreed to explore other areas of cooperation over the coming years including in trade and investment; agriculture and fisheries; education and human resource development; environment and blue economy; youth and sports; defence and police; tourism and culture; health; science and technology; maritime and air transport; higher education; and social development,” they said in a joint statement.

The next such meeting between the two countries will be in Victoria, Seychelles in 2020.