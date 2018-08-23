South African passes away during #Hajj2018

A South African man has passed away as the hajj season draws to a close. Haaj Mohammed Khalil Ebrahim collapsed during Esha Salaah yesterday in Azizia, on the outskirts of the City of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Reports indicate that the 65-year-old, who comes from Durban, collapsed while in the position of ruku (bowing) and passed away enroute to hospital.

Haaj Ebrahim embarked on the journey of Hajj with the World of Travel group. He was laid to rest after Fajr this morning at the Sharaya cemetery on the outskirts of Makkah.

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council’s head of mission, hafith Ismail Kholvadia, confirmed the incident and said Janaza Salah was performed in the Haram of Makkah al Mukkarammah.

“What we were told was [that]he was in salaah – there was no doubt about it – he was busy in Esha salaah and he collapsed and [was]subsequently taken to hospital. Enroute to hospital, he passed on. “Arafah has just finished and the man was performing salaah, what better way [to pass on]can one ask for?” Kholvadia stated. VOC 91.3fm

