South Africans heed call for mass action against Zuma

South Africans across the country have heeded to the call for mass action calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down. Protestors took to the streets in masses, lead by the Democratic Alliance (DA), displaying placards while chanting and singing.

The DA in the Free State province joined the country in protest against Zuma. This follows a cabinet reshuffle where the President axed five ministers including Pravin Gordhan. DA member in the provincial legislature, James Letuka says enough is enough.

“This mess is created by just one person namely Jacob Zuma, how can he, at a very crucial moment like this fire somebody who is seen to be doing so well and keeping in his cabinet those ministers who are messing up. Now today is a day South Africans regardless of their political orientation come together to say enough is enough, we want Jacob Zuma to go.”

Anti-Zuma protesters in Polokwane blocked roads in and around the traffic circle with stones and burning tyres. The protest sparked fear in the city centre where businesses including major retail outlets and banks closed their doors. Some of the consumers who were earlier turned away had this to say.

“I am feel very bad because I am waiting to go take money from money market at Checkers and I am holding a baby and he is still two weeks,” says one of the people.

In the North West, DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa addressed protestors.

“We are very unhappy with what has transpired and the engagement that we had here today with the people of the North West, was really interesting. They are concerned about the junk status. But we are happy that we could also create a platform, to inform them, what is it, when we say that we are a junk status. It’s not only our country, but our province is also at this state, and we as legislature, and also as an opposition party, must guard against the state capture.”

Civil society and the business community joined opposition parties in Kimberley in the Northern Cape. The public was urged to sign petitions against Zuma. Northern Cape DA leader says the petitions will be forwarded to the office of Premier Sylvia Lucas.

“It’s not about politics anymore, it is about saving SA. It’s about saving our country, it’s about making sure people of the country understand how important it is for us South Africans now more than ever before to make sure that President Zuma steps down.”

[Source: SABC News]

