Sports minister Xasa demands answers on Kaizer Chiefs violence

Minister of Sport and Recreation Toko Xasa says he is appalled by the behaviour of spectators at the Kaizer Chiefs-Free State Stars in Durban on Saturday night

In a statement on Sunday, he condemned the violence at Moses Mabhida Stadium after Chiefs lost the Nedbank Cup semifinal.

Xasa said he was concerned by the continued breach of security at stadiums and endangering of lives.

“We can’t wait for another person to die before we act. PSL and stadium management must provide answers on what happened in Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“How did supporters manage to storm the ground and endanger people’s lives? Football is a beautiful game and I can’t sit idle while a few supporters are making a skunk of our game. Answers must be provided on what happened yesterday.”

Kaizer Chiefs has called for restraint from fans after the violence, which resulted in supporters and a security guard being admitted to hospital.

Xasa said the invasion of the pitch “continues to make a mockery of Sasrea [Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act] as it clearly demonstrates that certain security elements are either not met or were never implemented, which warrants an investigation.”

He said what made things worse was that the violence occurred while reinstatement of the commission of inquiry into the FNB stampede was being considered.

“Violence will never be a solution, no matter how frustrated one might feel about one’s football club. I will never allow people’s lives to be in danger because of a few unruly football supporters. We must make football a family sport.” Xasa added.

[source: ENCA]

