St Georges cathedral to celebate Mama Winnie

Capetonians will gather on Thursday to celebrate the life and memory of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who passed away at the age of 81 in Johannesburg on Monday 2nd April 2018.

Affectionately known as the “Mother of the Nation”, the former South African first lady, stalwart, struggle activist and icon will be laid to rest in Orlando, Johannesburg, on the 14th of April 2018.

Father Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George’s Cathedral calls on Capetonians to pay their respects, tributes and stories, and join in celebrating the life of Mama Winnie at an interfaith, ecumenical service.

Interfaith service details:

Date: Thursday, 5th of April 2018

Time: 5pm – 8pm

Venue: St George’s Cathedral, Wale Street, Cape Town

The programme will include a welcome from St George’s Cathedral Dean, Father Michael Weeder and speakers that include Father Peter John Pearson; Zubeida Jaffer; Trevor Manual; Zizi Kodwa; Vytjie Mentor; and others.

Capetonians are encouraged to bring along flowers which can be placed near images of Mama Winnie that will line the walls of the cathedral, and are asked to write a short message in the Remembrance Book in memory of Mama Winnie. The Remembrance book and messages will later be handed to the Mandela family.

