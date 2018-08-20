State capture inquiry requests Zuma to testify

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) says it is in former President Jacob Zuma’s best interest to voluntarily appear before the State of Capture Inquiry rather than wait to be forced to testify.

The Inquiry begins on Monday in Parktown Johannesburg with high-profile witnesses expected to testify, including former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will head the inquiry which is expected to run for two years.

The Inquiry has written to Zuma to request him to testify.

CASAC’s Lawson Naidoo says: “They will be dealing with the issues of whether Vytjie Mentor and Mcebisi Jonas were offered cabinet positions by the Gupta brothers. Whether the president at the time, Jacob Zuma, was aware of those offers and whether he colluded in those offers.”

“I know that there’ve now been reports that Zuma is going to be asked to be a witness and that should be of no surprise to us in relation to all of these allegations.”

