State to continue covering Jacob Zuma’s legal fees

The presidency says the state will continue to pay for Zuma’s legal fees until the matter is concluded or a court decides otherwise. South African taxpayers will continue to foot the bill for former president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees, the presidency confirmed.

Opposition parties, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have launched separate court bids to bring an end to the arrangement.

Zuma is facing charges of fraud and corruption related to the late 90s arms deal. He is due back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on July 27.

EWN reports that the presidency filed a notice to abide by the court’s decision on the legal fees but due to an agreement between the former president and the state, it is bound to continue footing Zuma’s legal bill.

“We will continue paying for his legal fees up until a point where the matter is concluded or a court decides otherwise,” President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko was quoted as saying.

