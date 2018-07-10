Steenberg CPF concerned over increase in drive-by shootings

The Steenberg Community Police Forum says it’s concerned over a spate of drive-by shootings in the Cafda and Lavender Hill areas over the past few weeks. On Sunday night, a one year old child was shot and killed while sitting in his mother’s lap in a car in Komloosie street in Cafda. The little boy was shot in the head, while his mother was injured in the arm.

“The mother was sitting in a vehicle with other children when another vehicle pulled up alongside and fired indiscriminately at the car,” said CPF chairperson Gavin Walburgh.

Westen Cape police confirmed that the circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

It’s believed that five people were shot over a few days and no arrests have been made. In one incident, a mother and a child was walking to a shop in Cafda, when a vehicle drove past and opened fire. The mother was shot in the leg, but fortunately the child escaped unharmed. However, another resident was caught in the crossfire and later succumbed to his injuries.

CPF chairperson Gavin Walburgh believes these incidents could be gang-related.

“We don’t know what the links are…it could be that the vehicle [in the case of Sunday nights shooting]was in the wrong place.”

He has appealed to residents to come forward with any information that can bring the perpetrators to brook.

“It’s difficult to put a finger on who the perpetrators are because we cannot police drive-by shootings, but someone must see something. We need the community to come forward and the problem is that no one wants to give statements. As long as the community takes this approach, these shootings will continue,” he said.

The CPF is expected to meet with the community leadership and ward councillor on Wednesday evening.

Walburgh has urged anyone with information to contact Steenberg police station on 021 702 9000. He reiterated that the identity of residents will be kept confidential. VOC

Share this article











Comments

comments