Strand Street hostage drama comes to a close

It appears that the hostage drama at CashCrusaders in the Cape Town CBD has come to an end. VOC reporter, Ibrahim Chibwe, says while details remain unclear, the Special Forces Task Team has been called in to comb the whole building to ensure that the hostages are safe.

“What is most surprising is that police have not managed to apprehend any of the suspects that were inside, apart from one. So far, about two of them are at large and police still couldn’t understand where and how they managed to get out of the building. Apparently, the people within the building says there are no back doors to ensure that the suspects’ managed to flee.”

Chibwe adds that journalists were intimidated by the police and unable to get to the scene.

Police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, says the suspects threatened Cash Crusader staff members with a firearm and knife, ordering them to return to the store. Rwexana says the suspects fled the scene with a cell phone and no injuries were reported. The investigation continues. VOC 91.3fm

