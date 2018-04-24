Striking bus drivers force tourists to disembark

A group of tourists were forced to disembark from a tour bus in the Cape Town Grand Parade on Tuesday as the national bus strike enters its seventh day. Union members said Eldo Coaches forms part of the strike agreement and demanded that the bus driver join the protest action.

Protesters demanded that the bus driver contact his employers and inform them that the company will not be allowed to operate.

Striking members said bus company employees who refuse to join the strike will essentially benefit of their efforts. Unions are demanding a 9.5 per cent increase in the first year, but employers are offering 8.5 per cent. Negotiations continue with no end in sight.

“This bus company is part of the agreement and they are not abiding by the rules. Its a lockout, we are on strike and they are still working. At the end of the day, they are getting the same money as we are getting, but we are suffering now when they are working.

“So we told the driver he must phone his company, tell his company whats happening and he must join the march now,” said a union member who refused to provide his identity.

