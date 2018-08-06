Student of deen killed in suspected gang retaliation

A 22 year old Mitchells Plain student of deen died in a hail of bullets in Eastridge on Sunday, the latest victim of wave of gang violence in the area. Ebrahim Lambert and his brother-in-law, both students of Darul Iftaa Western Cape, had been walking close to Katdoring Road masjid to collect water, as a result of the continued water shortage in Cape Town. His brother-in-law went home and he went back for a second round, when he was accosted by the suspects an undisclosed vehicle. Lambert is the son-in-law of Mufti Ebrahim Smith, the founder of Darul Iftaa.

According to Mufti Smith, as Lambert took the bend, a car pulled up and a group of people got out and questioned him if he belonged to a particular gang.

“Apparently, gangsters of that area came to shoot in their [the suspects]area so this was some sort of retaliation. Ebrahim turned and walked away and they shot him in the back of the head, which popped out his eye. They emptied the magazine and about sixteen shots in total were fired. The car then sped off and he died on the scene,” Mufti Smith explained.

The alim believes the gang shooting was in retaliation for a previous gang shooting which claimed the lives of innocent people in the same area where the suspects live.

“Unfortunately, they found my son-in-law at a particular time and place and that’s why they shot him…to send a strong message to the resident gang.”

Mitchells Plain SAPS could not confirm details of the incident; however the secretary of the Eastridge Sector Sub Forum confirmed that three people had been shot overnight.

Mitchells Plain, particularly Eastridge and Beacon Valley, has become a hotbed of gang and drug related crime recently, with scores of shootings on a weekly basis.

Last month, a man was brazenly shot dead inside the Eastridge Clinic – mere metres from the local police station – in full view of patients and staff. Residents say the area has become a warzone as gangsters volley bullets in turf war.

Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs says they have asked SAPS for more police visibility, however this is not enough to curb the extent of gang related crime.

The janazah of Ebrahim Lambert will depart from 17 Diagonal Street in Eastridge, however no time has been confirmed as yet. Salahtul Janaza will be at Masjiesul Ghaamies and the mayet will proceed to the Johnson road cemetery.

