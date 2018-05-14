Sudan calls on Gulf States to end their conflicts and confront Israel

Ibrahim Al-Senussi, a counsellor to Sudanese president, has called on Arab Gulf states to end their disputes and achieve unity in order to confront Israel, which is occupying the Palestinian territories.

“We do not appreciate the disagreement between the Gulf states and the siege imposed by the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia on Qatar,” said Al-Senussi during a speech to the Palestinian community in Khartoum on Saturday, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Nakba.

He added: “We call on our brothers in the Gulf to renounce their disputes and be unified to confront the real enemy of the Arab nation, which is the Israeli occupation of Palestine.”

Read: Nigerian diplomat stabbed to death in Sudan

The Gulf crisis broke out on 5 June, 2017 when the three countries severed their relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on it, claiming that Qatar is supporting terrorism. Doha denied this and accused the countries of the blockade of seeking to impose the guardianship over its self-governing national decision.

Al-Senussi reiterated Sudan’s rejection of recognition of Israel saying, “You will never find the doors of the occupation’s embassy opened in Khartoum nor see the celebration of Israel’s establishment in one of our hotels.”

Al-Senussi criticized the silence of the United Nations towards Israeli violations exercised against the Marches of Return in Gaza, saying that “the United Nations does not talk about the killed and the injured among the Palestinian victims.”

The Israeli occupation forces killed more than 50 Palestinians and injured thousands during the suppression of the ongoing Marches of Return on Gaza borders since the end of March, which is expected to escalate to its peak on May 15, coinciding with the anniversary of the Nakba.

[Source: MEM]

