Supersport to investigate Ashwin Willimse live walk-off

SuperSport has confirmed that it is investigating Saturday’s incident where analyst and former rugby player, Ashwin Willemse, walked off set while live on-air, saying that he will not be undermined by the panel, former rugby stars, Nick Mallet and Naas Botha.
SuperSport, a South African group of television channels that provides sports content, stated in a tweet that it views the incident in a serious light.
“We will conduct a full investigation and interview all relevant individuals.”
The former Lions and Springbok wing, along with his panel, was conducting a live analysis on Saturday’s rugby game between Brumbies and the Lions at Ellis Park Stadium.
While no clarity has been given about what led to the on-air walk-off, Willemse is heard telling the panel that he has earned respect in the game.
“As a player, I was labelled a quota player for a long time and I have worked hard to earn my own respect in this game, so I am not going to be patronized by two individuals who have played in an apartheid, a segregated era, and come and undermine [other people].”
Prior to Willemse’s walk-off, he can be heard asking Botha for his analysis of the game.
“Naas, what do you think about it, don’t you think it was a good game – what’s your view?”
To which Botha replies: “I’ve used all the time before the game, it’s all your time [now]!”
Willemse quickly interrupts, saying:
“I think we are not going to patronize each other here.”
The interview continues with Mallet and Naas’ analysis, which was followed by Willemse’s walk-off.
The incident has since spurred discussion around the issue of race within South African rugby.
But, there were those who called for Willemse to be removed from anchoring the show.
