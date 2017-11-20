Suspended mental health director to testify at Esidimeni hearing

One of the three key witnesses in the deaths of 143 mentally ill patients, suspended Gauteng Mental Health Director Makgabo Manamela is expected to testify when the Life Esidimeni hearings resume in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Manamela, former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and suspended Head of Department Barney Selebano are regarded as the key decision makers in the bungled relocation of the patients.

Manamela was subpoenaed to testify at the hearings.

This is after she refused to appear voluntarily.

She’s expected to face a barrage of questions on the decision to move patients to unlicensed NGOs and why the project was done hurriedly and recklessly.

[Source: SABC]

