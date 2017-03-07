Syria: A timeline

This is the third in a series of articles by Yaseen Kippie, following his recent trip the Syria-Turkey border.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) in conjunction with the Darul Islam Zakah and Relief Funds (DAIZAF) and IHH Humanitarian Foundation embarked on a relief trip from the 19th to 26th February 2017 to the Turkish Syrian border to meet and deliver aid to the over 3.5 million Syrian Refugees living there. As a reporter for the Voice of the Cape, I was able to gain an insight to the political and socio-economic conditions caused by a six year long war in the Middle East. The following images are some highlights and timeline of the trip.

Led by the President of the MJC, Sh. Irfan Abrahams, the first stop was the border city of Urfa, the birthplace of Prophet Ibrahim. Over 600 000 Syrian Refugees are fed, clothed and sheltered here.

We gained a deep insight into the narrative of the Political situation as presented by the IHH Humanitarian Foundation on our second stop in the city of Kilis.

The Delegation of 13 from South Africa

Back row from left: Hajj Cassiem Fakier, Abdullah Abrahams, Yunus Davids, Sh Irfan Abrahams, Azhar Timol, Maulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, Hajj Isgaak Abrahams.

From row from left: Yaseen Kippie, Adil Fredericks, Yunus Alli, Abdel Kader Meyer, Sh Riyal Rinquest.

The Kitchen at the IHH Kilis offices bakes over 200 000 breads four times a week. The other parts of the question sends food via a mobile kitchen going into Syria feeding over 60 000 Syrians daily.

The Syrian Turkish border in Reyhanli, the third city on our trip. Due to the constant fighting which could be heard by the delegation, the border gates were not opened.

The President of the MJC meeting the President of IHH, Mr Fehme Bulent Yildirim, who is strongly connected to the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogen. Yildirim has been linked to some ‘Islamist’ groups, but does not ever speak about alliances except when it comes to the need to support the rebuilding of Syria.

The Idlib Mountainside is part of Syria. Gunshots can be heard every few minutes from surrounding areas. This was the last area we visited.

