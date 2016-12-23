Syria pledge funds streaming in

By 10am on Friday, over R7 million of R13 626 937 pledged in a national collective drive for war ravaged Syria had been paid into the #SAveSyria bank account. This amount includes R2,3m from the Polokwane Muslim Trust Welfare Fund for the Al-Imdaad Foundation.

The team behind the initiative #OperationSA, a broad network of South African activists, has thanked all the donors for opening their hearts. The bulk of the monies were raised in nationally televised telethon this week, which drew a massive response from the broader public.

#OperationSA has appealed to those who have pledged and have not paid their amounts to please urgently deposit it in the following account:

#OperationSA is planning to distribute the money raised before the end of next week.

The money is to be distributed equally to seven local charities who are doing humanitarian work in Syria.

They are the Al-Imdaad Foundation, Africa Muslims Agency, Jamiatul-Ulama SA, Jamiatul-Ulama KZN, Al-Quds Foundation, Muslim Judicial Council and Islamic Relief SA.

#OperationSA has made it clear that the funds raised are exclusively for humanitarian efforts and are not to be used for salaries, agents commissions, travel or unrelated costs.

Also, pledge lines remain open. Go to www.operationsa.org or SMS/WhatsApp 072 3 99 99 99

BANKING DETAILS

AL IMDAAD FOUNDATION

FNB

BR CODE 220325*

ACC No.62102373206Ref: AIF20819

