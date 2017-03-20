All systems go for Golden Hour Tour to Turkey

“Turkey is an open-air museum.” These are words of Legend Tours director Faiz Noordien igniting the interest of 48 travellers embarking on a tour to the historical lands of Turkey next month. It’s been dubbed the Golden Hour Tour to Turkey – and will be guided by much loved VOC presenter Yusuf Fisher.

At a tour meeting on Sunday at Penlyn Estate madrassa, ahead of their departure on the 5th April, travellers admitted their decision to go was easy when they heard the announcement that the popular presenter would be part of the tour.

Boeta Yusuf, with his timely humour, had them in fits of laughter from the get-go. He said that the meeting at Penlyn Madrassa Hall was a chance to not only inform those going about the trip details, but also to “bond over samoosas” with fellow travellers.

Legend Tours, known for their adventurous packages, teamed up with the VOC to launch the package at the VOC Summer Festival last year. Having travelled to Turkey two weeks ago to check that all the logistics are in order, Boeta Yusuf, Faiz Noordien and Legend Tours outbound head Muhammad Shabodien came back with a video of the various locations they would be venturing to.

The tour includes Istanbul, in which lies the Bosphorus – separating the two continents of Asia and Europe- as well as a myriad of Ottoman designed Mosques and Structures including the Blue Mosque and Topkapi Palace. Visit will also be made to Konya in central Turkey, where the legendary tomb of Mevlana Rumi is. Tourists will be taken to the ancient Greek city of Ephesus, the temple of Artemis, Bursa, Cleopatra’s hot springs and a number of other comfortable and beautiful locations across Turkey.

Commenting on the reason behind the initiation of a Turkey tour, Noordien said that besides the tour agents for Hajj and Umrah, there were not many tour packages for a leisure trip with an Islamic ethos for Muslims in South Africa.

Legend Tours also have packages to Morocco, Spain as well as Dubai. Visit their website at http://www.legendtours.co.za . VOC

