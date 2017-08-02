All systems go for Wednesday by-elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced its readiness to hold successful by-elections set to take place in the Western Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The by-elections come as a result of either the death or the resignation of councillors in the different wards.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela says, “All the technical preparations that must be made including staff and material that must go to the voting station that forms part of the successful by-election are ready. When the voting stations open, our officials will be ready to ensure that South Africans that are undertaking the by-elections will be getting a professional service.”

Residents of Ward Four in Cape Town will go to the polls to elect a new councillor in a by-election.

The vacancy was created when the Democratic Alliance (DA) fired its councillor Thando Jafta for incompetence.

The ward includes areas such as Milnerton, Summer Greens, Joe Slovo Park and Phoenix.

Seven parties, including the DA, African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) are fielding candidates.

Provincial Electoral Officer Courtney Sampson says over 10 000 voters are registered to cast their ballots in the ward.

[SABC]

Comments

comments