Table Mountain rescues reached record high in 2016

Rescuers were busier than ever on Table Mountain in 2016, with a record number of hikers needing help, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Monday.

Spokesperson Johann Marais said that last year at least 170 incidents were recorded.

This equated to about 850 hours, or 35 days, of rescue time.

These numbers had climbed a little higher in the last few days of 2016.

“(The) previous record number of mountain incidents per year in the Western Cape was 169 in 2015,” Marais said.

Each rescue carried out was an intricate operation, involving several people.

Marais said between 10 and 15 people participated in each rescue.

“Rescues take about four to five hours to complete. A carry down the mountain on a stretcher requires a team of 10 operatives,” he said.

Marais explained that those who carried a stretcher could not walk on footpaths because the stretcher took up this space.

“Carrying a stretcher is one of the most daunting tasks our rescuers have,” he said.

[Source: news24]

