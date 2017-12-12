Tafelsig is under siege, says MPlain activist

Western Cape police have confirmed that they are investigating allegations that a 13 year old Tafelsig boy raped a 6 year old girl close to Mitchell’s Heights primary school. Yesterday afternoon, Tafelsig community members turned on police, when they came to apprehend the boy. Residents burnt tyres and threw stones on AZ Berman drive and Bokkeveld road in anger.

“It is believed that the community were up in arms due to an alleged rape of a minor aged 6 years. It is further alleged that the suspect is believed to be a minor (boy) aged 13 years,” said police Captain FC Van Wyk.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the alleged incident we are not in a position to comment any further, however we can confirm at this stage that the preliminary investigation is still ongoing.”

The Mitchell’s Plain Crisis Forum’s chairperson Joanie Fredericks said she was “deeply disturbed” after hearing about the alleged assault, particularly that the perpetrator is a child.

She said she had also been called to assist a family where three girls aged between seven and ten were also allegedly sexually molested by a family friend in the Tafelsig yesterday. The suspect is said to be in his early forties. The children were attended to by forensic experts and it was determined that the 7 year old girl was penetrated. The other two girls have to go back to the doctor for further examinations.

“It’s a sad situation that we have two incidents in the same community, on the same day,” said Fredericks.

“We need to look at the root causes of this perpetrator and his background, but also what is going in Tafelsig. This community is under siege. We need to work harder and faster to try to understand why people are carrying out these acts of sexual violence against young girls.”

Fredericks said it’s unclear whether the young boy would appear in court this week, as minors cannot appear in custody with adult perpetrators. Members of the forum will be present at court on Wednesday to oppose bail for the second suspect. VOC

