Taliban attack kills dozens of soldiers in Kandahar

The Taliban launched a major attack on an army base in southern Kandahar province killing at least 43 Afghan soldiers.

The brazen assault on Thursday began with two suicide car bombings, setting of several hours of fighting.

Of 60 soldiers manning the base, 43 were killed, nine wounded, and six missing after Taliban fighters stormed the camp in the middle of the night, the defence ministry said in a statement.

At least nine Taliban were also reported killed at the base in the Chashmo area of Maiwand district.

It was the third assault on a security installation this week. Eighty people were killed in earlier attacks.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a media statement.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since the US and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.

[Source: Al-Jazeera]

