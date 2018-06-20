Taliban kill dozens of soldiers despite government ceasefire

Taliban fighters have killed 30 security forces in an ambush on two checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday, the provincial governor told Reuters news agency.

The attack early on Wednesday comes days after Taliban said they would resume fighting despite President Ashraf Ghani extending the Eid ceasefire by 10 days.

The Taliban’s three-day ceasefire ended on Sunday.

More than 50 people were killed during the ceasefire period, with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) claiming responsibility for the blast in Nangarhar province that left at least 36 dead.

In the statement on Sunday, the Taliban repeated their preconditions for peace talks, including that they would only negotiate directly with the US and that foreign forces should leave Afghanistan.

Taliban has waged a bloody armed rebellion against Western-backed Afghan government since it was ousted by the US-led NATO forces in 2001.

