Taxi strike called off

Strike action by the provincial taxi industry has been called off. This after a meeting with MEC for Transport, Donald Grant this morning to discuss their grievances. Public transport services were disrupted this morning as thousands of commuters were left waiting for busses and trains. There were also numerous incidents of busses torched or stoned. The spokesperson for the Provincial Minibus Taxi Task Team, Besuthu Ndungane said taxis are operating this afternoon.

“Taxi operators must go back and work. Because of the commuters, we have decided to call off the strike and support the MEC’s interest of ensuring that public transport is provided for all Capetonians in the province,” said Ndungane.

Dr Achmat Dyason, a member of the taxi task team says mediation will now take place.

“We have discussed the way forward and there will be a report on 2nd October. Pending on that, we will decide what to do. But for now, our members must go back to work. The strike is off.”

Aggrieved taxi drivers want to set up a pre-election conference for nominating new leadership and for the establishment of a task team to audit vehicles currently impounded.

Given the fact the industry has no formal leadership to engage with the MEC on issues relating to impoundments, the taxi associations are calling for the MEC to establish a moratorium on all the impoundments until new leadership is instated, which Ndungane says the industry hopes will not be later that the end of October, 2017.

Meanwhile, police and city law enforcement are monitoring various parts of the city, following violence this morning. Buses, commuters and other road users came under attack, in different public transport hubs.

“Metro Police, Traffic Services and Law Enforcement officers were deployed around the city to assist with managing traffic and restoring law and order. Three traffic vehicles were stoned in the violence. No staff were injured, but unfortunately some commuters were wounded. This violent behaviour and blatant aggression against innocent residents will not be tolerated,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith.

The violence which flared up and continued throughout the early morning commute necessitated the activation of the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) in Goodwood, and the Provincial SAPS JOC.

Smith said incorrect information was also circulated claiming that the Safety and Security Directorate had refused to deploy staff.

“These unsubstantiated rumours undermine the dedicated staff who put their lives on the line to safeguard people and property. Our officers are deployed where they are needed and Metro Police, Traffic and Law Enforcement officers go beyond the call of duty to assist. For example, SAPS and Metro Police staff were present in Khayelitsha this morning focusing on the areas where motorists were being targeted,” said Alderman Smith.

Smith reiterated that the City of Cape Town has no involvement in the granting and issuing of operating licences for public transport operators.

“The City’s Traffic Service and Metro Police are tasked with enforcement operations and take action against taxi drivers who operate on routes not designated to them or without the necessary documentation/operating licences. Like most other cities, Cape Town has a large taxi industry and our finite resources are stretched to capacity in trying to ensure equity and compliance with the law in all areas of the city. We are committed to working with other agencies in areas where there is a potential for conflict and will work closely with the Western Cape Government, the SAPS and role players,” said Smith.

Until half an hour ago the following roads were still affected (all other roads reopened): the N2 incoming diverted onto Spine Road – closed at the R300; and the N7 south-bound closed at Potsdam road. Officers will continue to monitor these areas to ensure the safety of all road users.

The City’s Solid Waste Management Department has had to remove refuse collection vehicles from the following areas: Crossroads, Brown’s Farm, Philippi, Dunoon, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Wynberg.

He said the City will return to affected areas to clear the backlog tomorrow, provided the situation has stabilised by then. VOC

